Single-vehicle crash closes Westmoreland Road in Greer

by: WSPA

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — A single-vehicle crash has closed Westmoreland Road in Greer Monday morning.

According to police, a vehicle ran off Westmoreland Road near Nature Trail Drive and struck a telephone pole around 7:20 a.m. The crash caused the telephone pole to fall, which, in turn, caused two other telephone poles and several power lines to fall into the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Westmoreland Road is expected to be closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

