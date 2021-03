Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Sitel, a customer service company, and SC Works Greater Upstate are partnering to hold a job fair Monday March 29, 2021.

Sitel is looking to fill immediate openings. They are offering medical, dental and vision benefits, free training, and a 401K retirement plan.

SC Works is located at 220 E. Kennedy Street in Spartanburg. You can apply in person at the event from 9 AM- 1 PM.

SC Works asks that you wear your mask and practice social distancing.