Six Mile death ruled homicide, coroner says

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An early-morning death in Six Mile has been ruled a homicide, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as being 31-year-old Dustin Lee Smith, of Seneca.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, the incident occurred at 225 Ponderosa Drive in Six Mile, which is the listed address of Ponderosa Park, around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, November 1.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

A release from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies were called to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. when a motorist reported a suspicious person along the shoulder of Ponderosa Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found Smith lying just feet off of the roadway near the park.

The investigation is ongoing.

