Oconee County spreads awareness for six missing people through E-billboards

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers are teaming up to locate six missing people across the county.

“We’ve got to find them,” said Oconee Co. Crimestoppers Community Outreach Director, Helen Westmoreland.

One as recent as February 2021, and one as far back as 1987.

No matter how long ago they been missing, law enforcement, Crimestoppers and family are still on the hunt.

These six people will now be featured on a rotating billboards, each with their picture and date that they were last seen.

Westmoreland said, “When we put these billboards up there for recent victims.. It was very important to put the prior ones up there as well because we have not forgotten them and we will continue to search for them as well.”

Hoping that making their faces visible will help shed light on what happened.

“For the families and for the law enforcement community that are trying to locate these individuals,” Westmoreland said.

Crimestoppers said no matter what the tip is, to please come forward.

Westmoreland said, “It may be small. It’s something that you think this doesn’t matter, but it may matter to law enforcement. It might be that one missing piece they need to put this to rest.”

Crimestoppers says they are offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads to a recovery with more money available if that tip leads to an arrest.

If you have any tips you’re asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.