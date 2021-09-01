Skins’ Hotdogs re-opens following strip mall fire in Anderson; more businesses coming

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Skins’ Hotdogs in Anderson, celebrated its grand re-open at the Marketplace Shopping Center on Wednesday. A fire in April 2020, impacted Skins’ and several other businesses along the strip mall, located on Clemson Boulevard.

“It’s a tremendous lift off all of our backs. We’ve been working on this for about a year and a half. We burned in April of 2020,” said Matt Thrasher, Vice-President of Skins’. “We lost everything in that store. Memories since 1988,” Thrasher said. “It happened two weeks into COVID. So, we were on edge because our sales had dropped obviously like all other restaurants, and then all of a sudden our second best store went up in flames. It was a bad time for us.”

The Anderson Fire Department said the fire started in the post office along the strip. Businesses like Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Dollar General were also impacted.

“Some of them had partial damage, so they have re-opened. Some of them obviously got new facilities. You’re seeing Skins’, it looks like it’s brand new, and it’s just a great day to re-open them back up and get them back active in the community, because the community missed those businesses,” said Pamela Christopher, President and CEO Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have three businesses that are going to be moving into this facility, so we’re excited about that. Yeah, brings more economic investment.”

In addition, a brand-new playground and green space area will be added along the strip. Anderson County’s administrator also said the post office is coming back.

Viktor Koval, the owner of Alternation Shoe Repair, said he’s happy there will be more traction, after his property had smoke damage.

“I think it’s going to be better. More customers because the park and Skins’. The area is going to look good. Looks much much nicer,” Koval said.

“It’s a great place because we’re equal distance between Charlotte and Atlanta, so people are coming to our area. You’re seeing industry, commercial, and retail continue to flock to this area, so we’re excited about it,” Christopher said.

“It makes me feel good that we can come back in this same shopping center. We have Ollie’s and Dollar General here, and then plus the post office is coming back also. Makes me feel real good that the whole center got a new facelift. So, it really looks different and it’s going to be a credit to the community,” Thrasher said. “Once they come play, they can come eat, they can mail their letter again, hopefully we’ll be back to normal.”

There’s no word on when the post office will open.

Christopher said construction should start soon on the playground area, and it could be complete following the fall of this year.

The Anderson Fire Department said the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Agency (ATF), has identified a person of interest, but agents are still investigating the cause of the fire.