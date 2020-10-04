SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Laurens Co.

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to an officer-involved shooting in Gray Court Sunday night, the agency confirmed.

Laurens County Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said no one deputies or the subject were injured in the incident, and that it was a mental health situation.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that Highway 14 has been blocked off from Ropp Street to Cook Street in Gray Court.

This is an active investigation. 7News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.