SLED investigating incident that left a deputy shot Saturday in Lexington Co.

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an incident that resulted in a deputy being shot Saturday afternoon.

In a release from SLED, agents said that a Lexington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was responding to a domestic violence call when gunfire was exchanged leaving the deputy injured.

SLED said the injuries sustained by the deputy were non-life threatening.

The suspect was identified as being 70-year-old Mark Louis Cote, of Lexington County. The release states that after the incident Cote retreated into his home with a firearm, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

Cote eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. According to the release Cote did not appear to have any physical injuries, but was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

SLED said, “the incident in Lexington County was the 30th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and second this year involving the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; two involved the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories