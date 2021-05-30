SLED to investigate after inmate suffers injuries in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate after an Oconee County Detention Center inmate was injured Sunday morning.

Deputies said detention officers responded to a cell around 4:20 a.m. after being alerted by a call button. When they arrived, officers saw a male inmate who had some injuries.

EMS was dispatched to the detention center and the inmate was taken to the hospital.

According to deputies, initial reports indicate that the inmate may have fallen out of bed and suffered the injuries. However, SLED was requested to investigate to make sure that the inmate did not suffer the injuries due to an assault.

No detention officers were involved in the incident, according to deputies.