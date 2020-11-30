Social Media Listening Center shares popular Cyber Monday trends, keywords

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Cyber Monday has brought holiday shoppers from all corners of the world to their screens from the comfort of their home, all looking for a great deal from their favorite retailers.

Will Henderson, associate director of Clemson’s Social Media Listening Center, and his team has tracked Cyber Monday related keywords and popular trends over the past 24 hours. Henderson shared data with 7 News from major social media platforms, blogs and news sites that show what people are talking about the most.

By 1 p.m. on Monday, 285,000 mentioned Cyber Monday related phrases and keywords such as “Amazon” ,”Walmart” and “free shipping”. However, during the first 5 minutes our conversation with Henderson, that number increased by over 10,000 mentions.

According to Henderson, there was a negative sentiment around the word “money” meaning people would Tweet or send out content expressing discontent with something relating to money. Users expressed positive mentions surrounding the words “free shipping” and “entire order”.

According to the data they’ve collected, 55 percent of mentions came from non-private social media accounts that identify as females.

The users talking the most about Cyber Monday were in the 25 to 34 age range, followed by those who are over the age of 65. Individuals ages 18 to 20 were mentioning Cyber Monday the least.

Overall, people were mentioning Cyber Monday at a faster rate than in 2019 when the total day volume of mentions was 382,000.