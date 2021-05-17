Some animal shelters in the Upstate are quickly approaching capacity and need your help fostering or adopting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A number of animal shelters in the Upstate say they are full which is a typical trend this time of year — but they need your help getting their furry friends into homes.

During the pandemic, animal shelters were set up for success. Many shelters had no issue finding placements for every animal due to the number of people being able to work from home.

But some say that’s not the case this year.

“This year I think everybody’s going back to work. There’s not quite the interest there that there was last year,” said Community Relations Coordinator for Greenville Animal Care, Paula Church.

She said the staff there has been scrambling recently.

“One of the things we’ve realized is that we’re doing a great job of getting animals adopted and into homes,” Church said. “The problem is, is that at the end of the day we’ve had as many come in as have gone out.”

Church said nearly 20 to 40 animals are surrendered to Greenville Animal Care on a daily basis and that the shelter is quickly approaching capacity.

That’s also the case over at Spartanburg Humane Society.

“Because the one thing about it, pandemic or not, our adoptions are up,” said CEO of Spartanburg Humane Society, Angel Cox. “So that is wonderful news.”

But Cox said just like Greenville, that’s not keeping more animals from coming to the shelter.

“Just like all shelters, we are full,” Cox said. “We’re at 100-percent capacity, but we stay at 100-percent capacity almost all year long just because we are an open admission facility.”

In many cases, animals brought into shelter are surrendered by owners, but not because they aren’t wanted.

“Ninety-percent of people that are turning their animals in don’t necessarily want to turn their animals in, they just need some assistance,” said Veterinarian and Director for Anderson Paws, Kim Sanders.

Like many shelters in the Upstate, she said their goal is to keep the pet and the human together, which can be done through help with food or medical care.

“No one should feel like their last resort is to surrender an animal because they can’t get the services and what they need to care for that pet,” said Church.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a dog in the Upstate, click here for Greenville Animal Care, click here for Spartanburg Humane Society, or click here for Anderson Paws.