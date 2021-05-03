Tornado warnings canceled as severe weather moves through the Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Severe weather moved through the Upstate and northeast Georgia Monday as several counties are under a Tornado Watch.

There have been reports of damage, trees down, and large hail from Elbert County through Abbeville and Greenwood Counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings continue for Greenwood and Laurens Counties until 4:15pm.

All tornado warnings have now been canceled.

In Elbert County, there was building collapse at a landscaping company on Bowman Highway.

Officials say people were trapped in the building but all were able to get out.

The National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado touched down in Abbeville County near Lowndesville.

Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, Union and Elbert counties are all under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m.

Additionally, the city of Greenville said a tree on private property fell across Stone Avenue at Wilson Street Monday afternoon. As a result, power lines are down in the area and Greenville Police have the road closed.

According to the Duke Energy, roughly 600 customers are without power in the area of Greenville.