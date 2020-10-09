Some Asheville area schools on perimeter lockdown following UNC Asheville threat

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville City Schools officials said four schools are on a perimeter lockdown following a threat at University of North Carolina Asheville.

Claxton Elementary School, Ira B. Jones Elementary School, Isaac Dickson Elementary School and Montford North Star Academy have been placed on perimeter lockdowns to ensure the safety of the staff, according to school officials.

Due to the lockdown, the drive-thru meal sites at Claxton Elementary School and Isaac Dickson Elementary School will be closed. Meals will not be able to deliver meals to Klondyke Apartments either.

Meals will be available at the following locations: