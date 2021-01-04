South Carolina bill would ban vaccination mandates

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A bill pre-filed in the South Carolina House would ban mandatory vaccinations and prevent “discrimination” for not getting vaccinated.

The state has not announced any mandates in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would prevent employers from taking “any adverse employment action,” such as firing or demotion, if someone refuses to get vaccinated. Access to shopping, healthcare, and a long list of other activities couldn’t be restricted by vaccination status if the bill passes.

The bill is sponsored by Representatives Steven Long of Spartanburg, Sandy McGarry of Lancaster, Leola Robinson of Greenville, and Mike Burns of Greenville.