South Carolina Department of Education rescinds state mask covering policy

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Education rescinded their state mask covering policy Wednesday.
According to a statement from the SCDE, Superintendent Spearman and the SCDE continue to ask schools and districts to follow DHEC’s public health guidance.
The decision from Superintendent Spearman comes a day after Gov. McMaster issued an Executive Order to allow parents to opt their child out of wearing masks in South Carolina public school.
A federal requirement for masks on buses remains in effect.