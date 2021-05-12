South Carolina Department of Education rescinds state mask covering policy

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Education rescinded their state mask covering policy Wednesday.

According to a statement from the SCDE, Superintendent Spearman and the SCDE continue to ask schools and districts to follow DHEC’s public health guidance.

The decision from Superintendent Spearman comes a day after Gov. McMaster issued an Executive Order to allow parents to opt their child out of wearing masks in South Carolina public school.

NEW: @EducationSC has rescinded their state mask covering policy, according to a statement. The federal requirement for masks on buses remain in effect. @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/oIC84gsqvm — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) May 12, 2021

A federal requirement for masks on buses remains in effect.