South Carolina DMV offices set to return to operating Monday through Friday

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina DMV offices will return to operating Monday through Friday at all but two locations beginning May 13.

Previously, S.C. DMV offices were only opening on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In an effort to maintain social distancing at DMV offices, customers still must schedule an appointment through SCDMVonline.com.

“I am excited that DMV operations will return to five days a week. Our focus remains to rapidly provide all DMV services without adversely impacting the health of our team and our customers.” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo.

The Allendale and McCormick DMV branches will continue to only open on Wednesday at this time.