South Carolina House and Senate to return on May 12

Rep. Josiah Magnuson, a Republican from Spartanburg County, asks a question to Rep. Chris Wooten, a Republican from Lexington, during the state budget debate at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. House members debated whether to give state employees an across the board raise. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Legislature plans to return in less than two weeks as lawmakers face a deadline to pass key bills before they are required to adjourn.

House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler released a joint letter Thursday saying both chambers will meet on May 12.

The General Assembly is expected to pass bills allowing them to take up a number of matters in a special session and extend the time to pass a budget.

Lawmakers planned to finish all this work the last time they met on April 8. But lawmakers had an angry, public disagreement over restrictions on Santee Cooper.