South Carolina murder suspect arrested in New York

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – United States Marshals announced the arrest of a South Carolina murder suspect in New York Monday morning.

Authorities arrested Tori Staton, who was wanted for murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Staton allegedly partook in an armed robbery that resulted in the death of 48-year-old Bruce Campbell last June in Fountain Inn, S.C.

The Fountain Inn Police Department obtained warrants for Staton on May 7, 2020.

“We believe that Staton left the state of South Carolina once he became aware of the arrest warrants

issued by the Fountain Inn Police Department,” Senior Inspector Robert Marcum stated.