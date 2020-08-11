South Carolina offering free training to help teachers with virtual instruction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announced more than 1,700 educators have signed up for free training sessions on virtual instruction.

The training is available for up to 6,000 educators over the course of 2020-21 and is funded through the department’s federal CARES Act allocation.

The sessions outline what the South Carolina Teaching Standards 4.0 rubric looks and sounds like in a virtual environment.

“The expectations for virtual learning in the upcoming school year will be much higher and more rigorous than those students and parents experienced amidst COVID-19 school facility closures,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

The training series is provided by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, a non-profit that has worked with S.C. to develop the latest rubric.

The sessions are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, with sessions spread out over the school year. Current teachers and principals can register for the free training here.

