South Carolina State Parks closing through April amid COVID-19 concerns

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina State Parks will be closed through the month of April amid nationwide COVID-19 concerns.

The closures begin on March 28 and will go through April 30. Visitors already at campsites and cabins are allowed to stay through their rental reservation as long as they practice social distancing. All new reservation arrivals scheduled from March 28 – April 30 will be cancelled and refunded.

Friday’s news release marked the Park Service’s third directive to limit access to the parks. Earlier directives included cancelling all large-group gathering reservations and suspended all interpretive programming and special events.