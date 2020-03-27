1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Jackson Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program The Greenville UU Fellowship White Hall Independent Methodist Church

South Carolina State Parks closing through April amid COVID-19 concerns

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:
leaves_237777

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina State Parks will be closed through the month of April amid nationwide COVID-19 concerns.

The closures begin on March 28 and will go through April 30. Visitors already at campsites and cabins are allowed to stay through their rental reservation as long as they practice social distancing. All new reservation arrivals scheduled from March 28 – April 30 will be cancelled and refunded.

Friday’s news release marked the Park Service’s third directive to limit access to the parks. Earlier directives included cancelling all large-group gathering reservations and suspended all interpretive programming and special events.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store