South Carolina to end Federal Unemployment Programs at the end of the week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – All federal pandemic programs will come to an end this week following Governor Henry McMaster announcing that decision back in May. Starting Sunday, June 27th, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce move back to offering state unemployment programs.

If you’re currently a South Carolina resident and receiving unemployment benefits, next week you will no longer receive pandemic unemployment assistance, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, federal pandemic unemployment compensation, and mixed earners unemployment compensation.

This is all part of Governor McMaster’s plan to get South Carolinians back to work.



But some argue it’s not so easy.

“I would say for those that say everywhere is hiring, I don’t know why you can’t find a job… Let me tell you, I put in 46 applications in the last month,” said Tracey Mills, who lost her job to the pandemic.

Mills used to work as a server and typically made all of her money during the summer months to last her through the winter.

She will start her new job next week but says it’s been a process to get there.

“I wish they would not think that because there’s a sign, that people are necessarily going to get hired,” Mills explained. “Because most of the places are only hiring part-time, it’s not a lot of full-time, and most of the wages that they are paying are terrible.”

She said with so many places looking for workers, it doesn’t always work out.

“People see where these places are hiring for sign-on bonuses, $13-$14 dollars an hour… Well let me tell you, there are about 150 people applying for that same position, so there’s no guarantee that you’re going to get it,” said Mills.

She ran a Facebook group for South Carolinians needing help understanding unemployment benefits throughout the pandemic that had more than 5-thousand members.

Mills said the extra money genuinely helped some to get by.

“The cancer patient. The parents who unfortunately had to stay home and homeschool kids,” she added.

Now Mills worries that in seven days, those people won’t be able to make it.

“There’s really going to be some hurting people when this money gets cut off,” Mills said. “They really are.”

On Sunday, June 27th, South Carolina’s regulations will allow claimants to receive up to 20 weeks of unemployment.

There will also be weekly benefits involved. that will vary depending on previous earnings.

To learn more about the upcoming changes, click here.