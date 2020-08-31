Spartanburg blood drive provides free COVID-19 antibody testing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A blood drive in Spartanburg hosted by ‘The Blood Connection’ provided a free COVID-19 antibody test to donators on Sunday.

The event was held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg Sunday afternoon. Organizers took extra precautions to make the process as safe as possible and said donating blood now is more important than ever.

“Its very empowering you can do this it takes a little time, no money,” said Susan Harman, Head of the Ecumencial Blood Drive. “…you can do a great service. so people that want to give and want to help this is how they can.”

You can schedule to donate blood through the organization’s website at https://thebloodconnection.org

