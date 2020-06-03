Spartanburg businesses recover from COVID-19 woes, weekend protests

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Businesses in the downtown Spartanburg area have faced many challenges within the past few weeks.

Many were forced to close temporarily for up to six weeks due to the State of South Carolina’s effort to flatten the curve of cases of COVID-19, but since they’ve reopened things are starting to get better.

Some business owners are seeing more support from their customers, in ways other than just buying merchandise.

“A customer came in and bought a gift certificate and when I asked her who it was for she said she just wanted to support small businesses. That just makes me feel loved, I feel like they care about us,” Dinie Koller, owner at DK Boutique and Spa, said.

While other business owners are continuing their efforts to help out in the community during the pandemic.

“We are still making masks, and we’ve beefed up production and have other companies to help us. It was just so nice to see other small businesses and individuals to help to participate with the mask making because it was such a huge need,” Amy Zimmer, owner at Pink On Main, said.

Even though the threat of the virus still looms, they’ve all put precautions in place to keep staff customers safe such as masks, sanitizing clothes after try-ons, and hand sanitizer.

On top of COVID-19, endless civil unrest has taken over the country and images and videos of businesses in other states getting burned down and looted are circulating online.

This past weekend, downtown businesses in Spartanburg were in the path of those protesting the death of George Floyd who was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody.

They told us that protesters were peaceful and they’re thankful no businesses were destroyed.

“What we saw during the day were just peaceful people wanting to be heard with their signs on the corner. You could hear car horns but as far as I know, no violence down on this part of town,” Joanna Varnadoe, assistant manager at The Spice and Tea Exchange.