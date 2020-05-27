Spartanburg cancels all city-sponsored festivals through July, feels impact from coronavirus

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Red, White and Boom and July’s Music on Main functions have joined the growing list of Spartanburg events canceled by coronavirus. According to the city’s spokesperson, Christopher George, the decision came Tuesday during city council’s online meeting.

“It was a staff recommendation based on gathering guidelines that say even in a community with mild to moderate spread, you should not have gatherings of larger than 250 people,” George said. “That’s not something that’s feasible with Red, White and Boom.”

The cancellations of Spartanburg’s most well-known events hurts local businesses, which have already had a tough year to date.

“They bring in a crowd,” Janneth Tamayo said. Tamayo owns Mezcal, located at 143 W Main St in Spartanburg. “This year, not being able to have those festivals is sad for all businesses.”

In turn, the loss of revenue for restaurants impacts the city. Less business at restaurants means less income for Spartanburg from its hospitality tax. The city also reports a drop in business license revenue.

George says the cancellations of Spartanburg’s biggest festivals — which are expensive to sponsor — have helped ease some of the pain caused by the aforementioned lost revenue.

“We’re rolling that into our general fund and using that to offset some of the losses we’re seeing in other areas,” he said.