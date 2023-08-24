SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Supreme Court on Monday suspended Spartanburg County Magistrate Judge John J. Kesler for failing to report for duty.

“Spartanburg County Magistrate John J. Kesler has failed on numerous occasions to report for duty at Spartanburg County Bond Court,” Chief Justice Donald Beatty said in the order. “This dereliction of duty is an unacceptable affront to the fair administration of justice and the courts.”

Beatty also said in the order Kesler’s failure to appear in court “risks violations of S.C. Code Ann. § 22-5-5 l0(B) (Supp. 2022).”

The order suspends Kesler without pay until otherwise ordered by Beatty. Other magistrate judges were instructed to review their practices and policies to make sure they abide by proper procedures.