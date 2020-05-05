Spartanburg Co. residents get creative to celebrate teachers

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) — Showing appreciation for educators can be tough during the coronavirus pandemic because it cannot be done in person. However, Spartanburg residents are getting creative to say thank you.

District Two today distributed specially made scrubs to its school nurses ahead of Wednesday, which is National School Nurse Day.

Boiling Springs Elementary School Principal Michelle Kimbrell today distributed signs to teachers that read, “An outstanding staff member of Boiling Springs Elementary School lives here.”

“Everybody wants to feel appreciated,” she said. “It helps you to be more connected to your school community and to your school family.”

Spartanburg District Three, with the help of parents and students, created a video thanking their teachers for all they do. You can watch the video here.

Districts Four and Five have worked with the surrounding communities to plan drive-throughs for its teachers for Wednesday to show appreciation. Teachers can expect gift bags and other surprises.

District Six is asking its families to share photos and videos thanking school teachers and nurses.

District Seven’s schools have individual plans for how individuals can give thanks to educators.

District One did not respond to 7News before this story was published.

Individual schools may have different ways for parents, students and the community to celebrate their teachers.