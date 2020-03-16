Spartanburg Co. schools prep for remote learning

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Monday marked the first day of school closures statewide but doors at Spartanburg County schools were open to let parents and students collect items for school closures.

Parents and students collected educational materials, personal items, laptops or tablets, medications and personal belongings that will be necessary for students during the period of remote learning.

Schools also had lunches available for students to pick up. Spartanburg District Seven reports serving 650 students meals on Monday.

Meal service is set to continue at schools throughout the closure, which is currently set to last through April 5. Some schools will deliver meals along bus routes and others will have stations set up for students to come by and pick them up.

Parents told 7News the transition to at-home learning was one celebrated by children. However, the transition is a challenge for teachers.

“It’s been a challenge to find interesting new ways to do things and to find the best way to deliver them,” said fifth-grade Pine Street Elementary School teacher Susan Hoffman. “I’m trying to be patient with myself to just get today done and then work on tomorrow.”

Hoffman, however, did add that she enjoys the challenge.

If you are a parent and were unable to collect materials for your child from their school on Monday, you can contact that school or the district to arrange material pickup.

For more information on free meals for students, you can contact your school or your school district.