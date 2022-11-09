SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County is looking to fill a significant staffing shortage at its 911 call center by holding a hiring event Thursday.
The event, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive, aims to recruit 19 new operators.
Interested applicants must meet the following requirements to qualify:
- High school diploma/GED
- At least 18 years old
- Pass a criminal background check
- Strong communication skills
- Ability to multitask and handle stress well
- Perform well on a pre-employment aptitude test
- Valid SC Drivers License
- Must be available to work nights/days/weekends & some holidays
Planners expect interviews to last between 15 and 25 minutes. Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of a current resume.