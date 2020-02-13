Spartanburg Co. to request recovery money from FEMA after tornado

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County Emergency Management met with state and federal agencies Thursday to start assessing damage to public assets caused by last week’s storms.

The meeting was an initial step in toward receiving public assistance grants — which would reimburse the county up to 75% of the costs it incurred during storm cleanup if approved — from FEMA. Before that, though, several criteria must be met.

First, the county must prove to state emergency management it raked up at least $1,091,738.88 in damages and cleanup costs from the storm.

Second, the state must reach its own threshold of damaged assets. That threshold is about $7.1 million.

If each of the first two criteria is met then the governor’s office will submit state findings to FEMA. If those assessments are approved by FEMA then the agency will recommend the president declare a disaster struck South Carolina.

“It could take weeks, if not a month or so before we could hear back about any kind of presidential declaration,” said Spartanburg County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Bryson. “There’s just so much data that has to be compiled, has to be vetted, has to be verified.”

Bryson told 7News that state and FEMA crews will visit the area next week to begin processing claims for individual assistance.

