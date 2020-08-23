Spartanburg Co. virtual learning issues force parents to make hard decisions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- After the first week of school in Spartanburg County, parents are still navigating virtual learning for their children.

A parent from Spartanburg District Two told 7 News after technical issues with the district’s distributed iPads, she’s putting her child into private school if it’s not resolved in the next week.

Another said that after having the same issues, she had no other choice than to send her kindergartner back to an in-person classroom.

She said this was a decision she really wasn’t comfortable with.

Antionette Foster, a Spartanburg District Seven parent, is in the same boat and said it was a nightmare when she realized her son couldn’t access his assignments.

“I had to drive up to the school, sit in line for like an hour and 30 minutes,” Foster said. “They only had one it professional on site that could help and there’s like eight cars behind me. So this is a test, it’s been a challenge.”

However, Foster says there’s no way she will let her son go back to the classroom after seeing her uncle suffer from COVID-19.

“We have no idea where it came from, how it happened, and he did pass, Foster said. “So that’s a very recent death with my family. I know a lot of people that are like it’s not real or it’s not that serious. It is, and I’ve watched it first hand.”

So now, if the issues aren’t fixed, she’s considering other options.

“I personally have to become my son’s teacher, which I wouldn’t have any issue doing,” Foster said. “I would prefer to do that before I put my child back in that environment. I’ve honestly thought about homeschooling,”

These parents said that their districts have been slow to assist or just haven’t responded to their needs.

Additionally, as Greenville County heads back to school this week, Spokesman Tim Waller said that any problems students have with their Chromebooks, they can bring them to the nearest career center for repair and receive a loaner device until it is fixed.