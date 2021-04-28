Spartanburg County nonprofit looks to reduce recidivism rate in women

Spartanburg County, S.C. (WSPA) — April 24-30 is National Re-Entry week.

The week is meant to bring your attention to recidivism in a community and the rate at which men and women reoffend and go back to prison following release.

Angels Charge Ministry in Spartanburg County was started in 2014 and supports women in the county to begin a productive and successful life after being released. Their goal is to lower the rate of recidivism among women across the county.

The ministry supports women with affordable housing, clothing, food, transportation and other resources.

To volunteer or learn more regarding Angels Charge Ministry visit here.