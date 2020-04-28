Spartanburg County Parks Department extends closure of some facilities amid COVID-19 concerns

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Parks Department announced Tuesday the extended closure of some facilities until May 15 amid COVID-19 concerns.

According to the department, the following facilities will remain closed until May 15: athletic fields, basketball courts, volleyball courts, all playgrounds, and all community centers including indoor fitness centers.

The following parks will remain closed until May 15: Chesnee Park, Clifton Park, Fairmont Larkin Park, Gordon Henry Park and Mabry Park.

Additionally, the following programs have been suspended until May 15: senior adult/50+ wellness, after class enrichment, youth and adult athletics, recreation programs and special events.

All community center, picnic shelter and athletic field rentals are cancelled through May 15.