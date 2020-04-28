Live Now
Watch Your Carolina

Spartanburg County Parks Department extends closure of some facilities amid COVID-19 concerns

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

https://pixabay.com/photos/tree-trunk-forest-floor-trunk-roots-569275/

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Parks Department announced Tuesday the extended closure of some facilities until May 15 amid COVID-19 concerns.

According to the department, the following facilities will remain closed until May 15: athletic fields, basketball courts, volleyball courts, all playgrounds, and all community centers including indoor fitness centers.

The following parks will remain closed until May 15: Chesnee Park, Clifton Park, Fairmont Larkin Park, Gordon Henry Park and Mabry Park.

Additionally, the following programs have been suspended until May 15: senior adult/50+ wellness, after class enrichment, youth and adult athletics, recreation programs and special events.

All community center, picnic shelter and athletic field rentals are cancelled through May 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories