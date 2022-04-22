Spartanburg, S.C (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium kicks off Spring Flight today and bystanders are invited to cheer cyclists on in the race. The event is often called Spartanburg’s fastest night.

The Speed Week Elite Racing Series is hosted by PAL and more than 300 racers will participate from 40 states and 8 countries. The event starts at 3:15 p.m. with the kids’ ride at 5:00 pm and the pro races starting at 6:40 pm.

Professional cyclists will hit sharp turns at over 30 mph around the half-mile course in the center of the city. The event benefits PAL (formerly known as Partners for Active Living) and their health and wellness work in our community.

The event is open to the public and bleachers will be located at the outside corner of Church and Broad Streets. The event will also be live streamed online and at FR8yard beer garden. Sponsored tents will line the course, which starts on Broad and Liberty Streets, moves towards Converse Street, loops around the Denny’s tower, follows Main Street and Church Street, and then comes back up Broad Street.

This year’s Crit will bring back PAL’s 50/50 raffle which awarded a lucky participant over $3,000 in 2021 while raising $3,000 to support PAL, the non-profit that has hosted and organized the event for the last 17 years. Follow along to donate to PAL, and see how much you could win, by visiting palspartanburg.org.

CRIT SCHEDULE

3:15 – Orange Capital Advisors Amateur Women’s CAT

3:50 – OneSpartanburg’s Amateur Men’s CAT

4:25 – Milliken Masters 35+ CAT

5:00 – Mary Black Foundation Kids Ride 5:40

5:40 – Park National Bank Amateur Men’s CAT

6:30 – MassMutual Main Street Mile

6:40 – The Johnson Group Women’s Pro Race

7:50 – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Men’s Pro Race

For questions about the Criterium visit www.spartanburgcrit.com or call PAL at 864.598.9638.