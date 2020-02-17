Spartanburg emergency management to ask county to approve FEMA grant request.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County Council on is slated to hear the pitch from emergency management to request a grant from FEMA to update the county’s mitigation plans.

If approved, the grant would bring emergency management $48,857 to update the Spartanburg County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan, which must be updated every five years to maintain compliance with FEMA guidelines.

The current plan expires in 2023. The new update will last through 2028 upon completion.

The grant would come with a 75/25 setup, meaning FEMA would cover 75% of the cost for a proposed program and the county would have to come up with the remaining 25%.

At least part of the requested grant will pay a contractor to draw up updates for the new plan, which will help the county’s preventative measures for future severe weather incidents.

Leftover money will likely help pay for new equipment for response teams.

“We just want to make sure we maintain the excellent services that have been provided by our emergency management services,” Spartanburg District One Councilman Michael Brown said.

The contractor will likely be selected in 2021 and will have 17 months to draw up the county’s new mitigation plan.

Brown told 7News lessons learned from the recent tornado will likely influence some portions of the upcoming plan.