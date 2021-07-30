Spartanburg Humane Society searching for owner of pig found near Duncan Park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg Humane Society is looking for the owner of a pig found near Duncan Park Friday morning.

“I got a call from dispatch this morning when I was actually on my way in to work,” Animal Services Officer Jessica Adams said. “Several of our police officers were on Union Street in the Duncan Park area with a loose pig.”

Officers on scene lured the pig in with breakfast biscuit cookies.

“He was eating them up,” Adams said. “He let us walk right up to him. Getting him in the truck was a little bit of an ordeal because pigs do not like being picked up.”

The pig weighs roughly 30 pounds and is about as big as a medium-sized dog. Adams says it wriggled plenty on the way from the ground into the vehicle.

“We want to find the owner,” Angel Cox, the CEO of the Spartanburg Humane Society, said. “That’s true of all strays that come in: cat, dog, pig, guinea pig, anything that we find, we want to reunite it with the owner first.”

The owner has five days to claim the pig. After that time, the humane society will search for a new home.