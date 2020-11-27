Spartanburg leaders asking residents to shop locally on Black Friday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg has partnered with the Bringing Back the Burg Task Force to encourage people to shop locally this weekend and through the holiday season.

Downtown, city leaders are planning to add free valet services, shuttle services that will take people from parking decks to stores and a “Snowman Scramble Scavenger Hunt.”

Bringing Back the Burg has launched a “spend local” campaign. On its website, there is a corporate guide designed for employers looking for corporate gifts.

There is also a downtown shopping guide that shows residents what businesses have to offer based on who they are shopping for and an online shopping guide that makes it easy to order local products online, which can be delivered to homes.

Leaders hope this will help local businesses survive the pandemic.



“Retail a lot of times, mid-November to the end of December, is the make it or break it time,” Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce’s Allen Smith said. “We are right there in the middle of it now and our small businesses need our support more than ever… a lot of their business models have 30, 40, 50 percent of their annual revenue coming from this 6 to 8 week period. And if that’s compromised on top of the revenue that’s already been compromised since March at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost a mountain too high to climb.”

To use the online shopping guides, click here.