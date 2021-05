SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 37-year-old Spartanburg man died Monday from injuries sustained in a December crash.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Chavis Diggs was involved in a crash on Greenville Highway near the intersection of Spartanburg Road in Welford on December 2.

The coroner confirmed Diggs died from injuries sustained in the crash on May 3.