Spartanburg man receives life in prison for fatal stabbing in 2018

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a life in prison sentence Friday for a fatal stabbing in 2018, according to the Spartanburg Solicitor’s Office.

Jarvis D. Lucas, 39, was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime at the conclusion of a 3-day jury trial.

According to the solicitor’s office, Lucas stabbed Willie Earl Goggins Jr., 54, of Spartanburg, to death on August 18, 2018. 

Spartanburg police found Goggin’s body with multiple stab wounds in field near the intersection of Bomar Avenue and Home Street. Goggins bled to death, the solicitor’s office said.

A witness to the stabbing named Lucas as the suspect and added that Lucas fled to a Crescent Avenue home, according to the solicitor’s office. Police arrested Lucas at the Crescent Avenue home minutes later. The murder weapon was also found in the residence.

Lucas is not eligible for release or parole.

