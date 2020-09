Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night, the Spartanburg City Police Department said.

According to Major Art D. Littlejohn, the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at 106 Cooksey Avenue in Spartanburg on Sunday.

Major Littlejohn said one man was shot in the thigh and ankle.

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating.