SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On its second day of active shooter training at Pine Street Elementary School, the Spartanburg Police Department showed 7NEWS how officers approach active shooter situations.

To preserve police tactics, our reporter could not film the training but could experience it.

Police used non-lethal weapons to methodically swept hallways and classrooms, attempting to locate the gunman. Locating and disabling the gunman is always the primary goal when officers enter active shooter situations.

“We don’t know if it’s going to happen at a school. We don’t know if it’s going to happen at a church or a hospital,” Major Art Littlejohn said. “Wherever it happens, the tactics are the same. The response is the same. The building’s just different.”

During their sweeps of the hallways, officers had to identify and handle various stimuli, which could be a simulated student screaming or a simulated teacher running through the line of fire.

During the stimulation, officers disabled the gunman after he had fired one bullet.

In the real world, though, officers must be trained on how to administer basic first aid. SWAT team medics taught officers how to use tourniquets, how to stop bleeding and how to temporarily fix punctured lungs.

“We’re gonna hope and pray that that never happens in our city,” Littlejohn said,” but if it does, we feel like training like this gets us prepared for that.”

Pine Street Elementary School Principal Dennis Regnier said seeing the training firsthand made him confident he and his staff will be safe in a worst-case scenario.

“If they come into help I know I’m in good hands and so are my people,” he said. “So, that’s very good for me.”