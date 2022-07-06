SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you ride a bus in the City of Spartanburg, the city officials are planning for some improvements.

Officials said they’re planning on adding more shelters, bus stops and adjusting some routes. Thousands of people rely on Spartanburg’s bus system to get to where they need to go.

Chris George, with the city, said they did a bus study before the pandemic, but their plans got pushed back until now.

“Now, council and staff have begun acting on portions of those recommendations. Including, looking at some route adjustments, potentially later on this year and installing some extra bus shelters,” said George.

Currently, they’re trying to figure out where to put the bus shelters.

“We want to make sure that we have the biggest impact with those bus stops and make sure we’ve got those shelters where we need them,” he said.

Another topic council is discussing is how to improve routes.

“Make sure that our busses are reaching the people who need them and that, maybe, you know, there are some places that we’re going more frequently than we need to, maybe there are some routes that make sense to adjust a little it, a couple of streets over,” said George.

Tony Jackson uses the bus system just about every day.

“I think they need to spread the routes out and make better routes, extend the routes to get more busses where they can extend the routes. As far as people with medical issues, work issues, and their time frame,” said Jackson.

A big change he would like to see are extended hours.

“If you’ve got a second shift job and you’re out in the middle of nowhere, you’re stuck,” he said.

He said he’s excited to hear about more bus shelters.

“Anything is an improvement, a lot of their stops don’t have a shelter, and if it’s raining or it’s hot, you can’t get out of the bearing sun,” said Jackson.

George said the funding for this is coming from their general funds and they’re also looking at using federal dollars.

“In the process of allocating that, public transit is obviously a priority for a lot of folks in the community, it’s a priority for people on council, as well,” said George.

George said they’ve been able to hire more drivers to help with routes, but the city’s overall goal is for the bus service to serve more people.

City council is discussing the route changes and things like the possibility of extending hours for riders.