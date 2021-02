SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg Police are asking for the public’s locating a missing man.

According to police, Timothy Zane Clark was last seen on February 11 wearing a white sweater and a North Carolina Tar Hills ball cap. Clark wears glasses and is schizophrenic.

Anyone with information regarding Clark is asked to contact Investigator Horn 864-809-2273.