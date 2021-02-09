Spartanburg Police talk how to stay vigilant during pandemic

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) Captain Tim Suber with Spartanburg Police said it’s so important to stay aware of your surroundings as you live in an age where everyone with wearing masks.

Captain Suber suggests carrying items a whistle, which when blown Suber said, will bring all attention to you and your area.

“The more eyes you have on the area the better description of the perpetrator,” said Suber.

He also suggests pepper spray that can fit in on a keychain and a flashlight to have on you or in your vehicle.

If you’re walking, you can acknowledge the person you are walking past or around. You can make eye contact or compliment or observe something they are wearing. If the person is looking to cause harm to you, they may reconsider if they fee like they’re been “seen”.

Remember to travel in pairs as often as you can and avoid being distracted calling and texting on your phone until you reach your destination or vehicle.

Suber recommends having your car keys out or your house keys out ready to get away from danger quickly.

To contact the crime prevention office at the Spartanburg Police Department call Lt. Daniel Gordon at (864) 594-7238.