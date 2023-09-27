SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s proposed development plan for a minor-league baseball stadium, apartments, office spaces and more will set a record as the largest development in city history if approved in October. The development is also expected to attract new jobs and to bring in tourism dollars.

“I can’t overstate the impact of this,” OneSpartanburg President and CEO Allen Smith said.

The plan, approved Monday in its first reading by city council in a 6-0 vote (with one councilmember abstaining from voting), is expected to cost $425 million.

Smith said the chamber is calculating the number of jobs the development would bring. However, he said he is confident that a development of this size would be monumental for the city.

“This is going to position our community to recruit more white-collar jobs,” he said. “This is going to create a regional destination right here in downtown Spartanburg.”

The second reading for the development plan is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 9.