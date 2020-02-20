1  of  74
Spartanburg reacts to forecast snow

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Light sprinkles slowly gave way to frozen rain in Spartanburg Thursday. The frozen drops eventually gave way to snowflakes.

The chilly, gloomy weather did not deter folks from eating lunch downtown, though. Before the first flake touched down, 7News asked people whether or not they were excited for the forecast dusting.

“We’re so excited. We’re hoping to build a snow man,” Isabelle Flack said. She was downtown with her friend Ashley McCreary.

“I don’t think it’s going to snow that much,” McCreary said, “but I’m still excited.”

Others braving the rain weren’t as enthusiastic as Flack or McCreary.

“It’s too cold. We have to drive in it” Krystal McElveen said. “I don’t know how to drive in snow.”

“I hate driving in the snow when other people are driving [near me] because it terrifies me,” said Samantha Manuel.

Several people told 7News they wanted to stay off the roads and instead opt for cozier times inside.

“The plans are to buy the essentials and a bottle of wine,” said Stephen Davis. He said he and his girlfriend planned to stay inside and watch the snow through the window.

Most people did not expect the snow — if it were to fall — to stick. However, some people told 7News they still had hope.

