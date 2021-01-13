Spartanburg Regional announces online COVID-19 vaccination tool

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced tools Wednesday intended to help eligible residents access COVID-19 vaccines.

Beginning Jan.15, those eligible for vaccination can add their names to a registration list via an online tool at SpartanburgRegional.com/Vaccine.

Once Spartanburg Regional receives additional vaccine allocations they will begin notifying eligible individuals who have registered online. Residents unable to register online or have additional questions can call Spartanburg Regional’s COVID-19 Customer Service by phone at 864-577-4091.

Additionally, Spartanburg Regional announced a partnership with the University of South Carolina – Upstate that will establish a temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents of Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties.

Beginning the week of Jan. 18, Spartanburg Regional will open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Army National Guard and University Readiness Center at USC Upstate. According to the system, they are prepared to administer between 8,000 and 10,000 doses per week at the clinic.

