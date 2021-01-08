Spartanburg Regional’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites closed Friday

SPARTANRBUG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg Regional Healthcare announced their drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties are closed Friday due to inclement weather.
See below for a list of testing sites closed as a result:
Spartanburg
The old Spartanburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership
1035 N. Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
Cherokee
Behind Cherokee Medical Center
1530 N. Limestone Street
Gaffney, SC
Union
Union Medical Center 322 W. South Street
Union, SC
Pelham
The former bank building across from Pelham Medical Center
2720 SC-14
Greer, SC