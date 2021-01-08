Spartanburg Regional’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites closed Friday

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANRBUG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg Regional Healthcare announced their drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties are closed Friday due to inclement weather.

See below for a list of testing sites closed as a result:

Spartanburg

The old Spartanburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership

1035 N. Church Street

Spartanburg, SC

Cherokee

Behind Cherokee Medical Center

1530 N. Limestone Street

Gaffney, SC

Union

Union Medical Center 322 W. South Street

Union, SC

Pelham

The former bank building across from Pelham Medical Center

2720 SC-14

Greer, SC

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories