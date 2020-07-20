Spartanburg small business incubator offering legal classes to public

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Start:ME Spartanburg, a small business incubator in the Northside of Spartanburg is offering a free, online class to offer legal advice to small business owners.
Start:ME is a 14 week intensive business training where there is a knowledge component, mentoring and startup capital.
“It’s a business ecosystem and it just offers support” said Professor Hubbard Smalls at the Johnson College of business and economics at USC Upstate.
BuildME will be the legal class on Thursday 6:30- 8:00pm
If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact Khala Hawes atinfo@StartMeSpartanburg.com.
Purchase your tickets here >> https://www.facebook.com/events/269135771182893/
Click here to learn more about the event. You’re asked to register beforehand for the free class