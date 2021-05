CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Spectrum representatives presented a $2,500 donation to the Clinton Police department Wednesday.

The donation was used to purchase much needed camera equipment, according to Spectrum.

(Source: Spectrum)

“Thanks to Spectrum, our police department now has equipment that will be an asset in their investigations,” said Sonny Ledda, Chief of the Clinton Police Department. “Spectrum is going the extra mile to give back to communities they serve.”