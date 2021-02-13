‘Spread the Love’: Local food bank in need of peanut butter donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Harvest Hope Food Bank is in a sticky situation and they’re asking for help from the community.

Staff at Harvest Hope said they’re running low on their most requested item: Peanut butter.

According to Autumn Shearin, development specialist at Harvest Hope Food Bank, peanut butter is a pantry staple for food insecure families due to its shelf life and ability to be eaten without needing appliances.

Last year Harvest Hope collected 10,000 plastic jars of peanut butter to give out to families in need and they’re hoping to surpass that amount this year.

“It’s something that we give out a lot and it’s something that is so easy for people to collect it and give it to us,” Shearin said, “All we want is we want to be able to just continue to spread the love.”

The Spread the Love donation drive will last until the end of February. Harvest hope will be collecting donations at multiple sites across Greenville County.

Donation sites:

• Harvest Hope, 2818 White Horse Rd., Greenville

• Allstate Insurance (Ashley Harper), 1004 W. Georgia Rd., Suite A, Simpsonville

• Allstate Insurance (Shannon Harvey), 16 Berryblue Ct., Simpsonville