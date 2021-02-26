Starr-Iva community rallies around 11 year-old battling two types of Leukemia

IVA, SC (WSPA)– The Starr-Iva community is standing beside an 11 year-old boy, who is fighting Leukemia.

Schools like Crescent High School, Starr-Iva Middle, and Flat Rock Elementary, have held fundraisers to help Nyleek Geer-Harrison, who has been battling the cancer for months. On Friday, Crescent High School students gave a huge donation to help lighten the burden.

“It has been an up and down rollercoaster, but God has been with us every step of the way. Putting the right people in our path. The support of the community and everything,” said Pearlicia Geer, Nyleek’s mother.

The Geer-Harrison family’s lives changed on November 5, 2020.

“The doctors came in there, and they told me they think it’s Lymphoma. That’s what they were thinking it was. But then they came back, probably an hour later and they knew something was wrong and they said that it’s leukemia,” Geer said.

It was discovered, Nyleek, also known as “Juicy”, had two types of Leukemia (Biphenotypic Leukemia), after battling weeks of pain and discomfort.

“Seeing him in the hospital bed, that’s something you do not want to see at all, because that’s my little brother, and some days I wish I could take the pain away from him,” said Nyhia Geer, Nyleek’s sister.

The news came one year to the date, their father passed away.

“It devastated him because with COVID, the family–nobody could come over there. And his daddy passed, when he was diagnosed, his daddy had passed exactly a year when he was diagnosed,” Pearlicia said.

For months, the family has traveled to Greenville every week for chemotherapy treatments or hospital stays.



“Prayers for him, because to see him like this. I mean he has lost so much weight. Sometimes he’s just so sick, but he’s been so strong. He has only complained twice since this has happened,” Pearlicia said.

As they continue to fight, the Starr-Iva community has stood behind them.

“When I heard about Nyleek, that he had been diagnosed with leukemia, it tugged at my heart because I know that struggle. And as I listened at his mom tell their story, it was so much similarities to mine,” said Sherry Holbrook, teacher at Crescent High School.

Holbrook was also diagnosed with Leukemia many years ago. Her senior Beta Club members at Crescent High, were inspired to raise more than $2,600 in two weeks, along with two full boxes of food, and gift cards for the family.

“Each year, every grade in Beta Club is is responsible for planning a grade level service project and this year, the seniors choose to just love on this family and my mom taught Ms. Geer back in the day, and she taught her two older daughters, and they were both active members of BETA club,” said Jacob Holbrook, student at Crescent High School.

“It makes me feel happy, and people actually care about me, the stuff I’m going through,” said Nyleek Geer-Harrison.

Nearly every school in Anderson School District Three, has contributed, raising nearly $9,500 through things like kick-ball tournaments, T-shirts sales, and other activities. Clemson University’s Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney, showed his support after learning Juicy is one of the team’s biggest fans.



“The support is really what makes us get through it. It really helps juicy get through it, especially on his bad days,” Nyhia said.

His family said throughout this entire process, he rarely complained about his pain, and with every bit of strength he has, and community support, he continues to fight on.



“Thank you for all you’ve done and stuff, because I wouldn’t be here without you,” Nyleek said. “Like you just have to stay strong through rough times. And if you’re not feeling good, tell your parents, and stuff. And just go to the doctor and stuff, and they’ll make you feel better,” he explained.

Pearlicia said, Nyleek completed his last treatment last Thursday, and on Tuesday, doctors will test his bone marrow to see if the Leukemia is gone.

The family is still welcoming financial support. If you’d like to donate, email Pearlicia at geerpearl@yahoo.com.